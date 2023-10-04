Rupee gains Rs 1.04 against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed the 21st consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.04 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 284.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 285.72

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed the 21st consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.04 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 284.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 285.72.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.25 and Rs 285 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased Rs 1.23 to close at Rs 298.33 against the last day’s closing of Rs 299.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.91, whereas a decrease of Rs1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs343.97 as compared to the last closing of Rs345.42.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 28 paisa each to close at Rs77.50 and Rs 75.89 respectively.