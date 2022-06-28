UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains Rs 1.07 Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Rupee gains Rs 1.07 against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs 1.07 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 206.87 against the previous day's closing of Rs 207.94.

According to the forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 206.5 and Rs 208.75 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was depreciated by Rs 1.02 and closed at Rs 219.03 against the previous day's closing of Rs 220.05.

The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 253.99 as compared to its last closing of Rs 256.12.

The exchange rates ofEmirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 29 paisas to close at Rs 56.32 and Rs 55.11 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

35 minutes ago
 Medical team formed to find out the true age of Du ..

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Dua Zehra

1 hour ago
 Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acti ..

Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acting in 'fraud'

1 hour ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera K ..

The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera King Smartphone does more than ..

2 hours ago
 Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have ..

Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have been blocked by India

2 hours ago
 PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Cov ..

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.