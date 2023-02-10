UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains Rs 1.22 Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Rupee gains Rs 1.22 against US dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 1.22 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 269.28 against the previous day's closing of Rs 270.50

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 1.22 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 269.28 against the previous day's closing of Rs 270.50.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 273 and Rs. 276 respectively.

The price of the euro depreciated by Rs 1.

18 and closed at Rs 289.23 against the previous day's closing of Rs 290.41, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.06, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 326.15 as compared to its last closing of Rs 327.20.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 33 paisa each to close at Rs 73.31 and Rs 71.75 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake ..

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake survivors in Türkiye, Syria

10 minutes ago
 City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers ..

City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers, sellers

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 724 points

12 minutes ago
 SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of med ..

SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of medical waste

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-fre ..

Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-free division

12 minutes ago
 138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand divi ..

138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand division; Rs 10 mln fine imposed

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.