Rupee gains Rs 1.28 against US dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee eased by Rs 1.28 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 275.29 against the previous day's closing of Rs 276.57.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 275.25 and Rs 278.00 respectively.

The price of the euro also depreciated by Rs 4.

32 and closed at Rs 296.96 against the previous day's closing of Rs 301.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen decreased by 05 paisa to close at Rs 2.14, whereas an increase of Rs 5.30 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 332.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs 337.36.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 34 paisa each to close at Rs 74.95 75.29 and Rs 73.36 respectively.