UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains Rs 2.10 Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Rupee gains Rs 2.10 against US dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 2.10 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 267.34 against the previous day's closing of Rs 269.44

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 2.10 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 267.34 against the previous day's closing of Rs 269.44.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 271 and Rs. 274 respectively.

The price of the euro depreciated by 42 paisa and closed at Rs 286.99 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.41, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 2.03, whereas an increase of 47 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 324.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs 324.33.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 57 paisa each to close at Rs 72.78 and Rs 71.24 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

World Government Summit a global platform for lead ..

World Government Summit a global platform for leaders: Ugandan Vice President

17 seconds ago
 Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Avia ..

Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Aviation Authority

4 minutes ago
 OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Growth Forecast Ou ..

OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Growth Forecast Outside Organization to 67Mln Bp ..

17 minutes ago
 OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal by 173% in January - Repor ..

OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal by 173% in January - Report

18 minutes ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average ..

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average by 95Mln Barrels in December - ..

18 minutes ago
 French Government Urges TotalEnergies to Reduce Fu ..

French Government Urges TotalEnergies to Reduce Fuel Prices at Gas Stations - Sp ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.