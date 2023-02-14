Rupee gains Rs 2.10 against US dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 2.10 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 267.34 against the previous day's closing of Rs 269.44

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 2.10 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 267.34 against the previous day's closing of Rs 269.44.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 271 and Rs. 274 respectively.

The price of the euro depreciated by 42 paisa and closed at Rs 286.99 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.41, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 2.03, whereas an increase of 47 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 324.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs 324.33.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 57 paisa each to close at Rs 72.78 and Rs 71.24 respectively.