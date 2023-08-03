Open Menu

Rupee Gains Rs 2.18 Against US Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday was strengthened by Rs 2.18 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.20 against the previous day's closing of Rs 289.38

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 290 and Rs 293 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 4.

18 to close at Rs 313.53 against the last day's closing of Rs 317.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 03 paisa to close at Rs 2, whereas a decrease of Rs 5.53 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 364.53 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 370.06.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 59 and 57 paisa to close at Rs 78.19 and Rs 76.55 respectively.

