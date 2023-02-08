UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains Rs 2.96 Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Rupee gains Rs 2.96 against US dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 2.96 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 273.32 against the previous day's closing of Rs 276.28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 2.96 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 273.32 against the previous day's closing of Rs 276.28.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 277 and Rs. 280 respectively.

The price of the euro depreciated by Rs 2.

50 and closed at Rs 293.92 against the previous day's closing of Rs 296.42, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 2.08, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 330.61 as compared to its last closing of Rs 332.13.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 80 paisa and 78 paisa to close at Rs 74.41 and Rs 72.85 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

UAE President receives ACTVET delegation including ..

UAE President receives ACTVET delegation including Emirate Skills medal winners

6 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th se ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th session of ‘Ibn Al Dar’ prog ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory buildi ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory building

6 minutes ago
 Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt F ..

Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt Foreign Minister

11 minutes ago
 Book fair at Government College University Lahore

Book fair at Government College University Lahore

11 minutes ago
 PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.