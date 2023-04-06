Rupee gains Rs 3.43 against dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee strengthened by Rs3.43 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 284.42 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.85.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 289.5 and Rs 292 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs5.

29 which closed at Rs 310.31 against the last day's closing of Rs315.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen decreased by 02 paisas to close at Rs 2.16; whereas a decrease of Rs 5.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.744 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 360.00.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 93 paisas each to close at Rs 78.37 and Rs 76.74 respectively.