Rupee Gains Rs0.01against US Dollar In Interbank Market

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2023 | 05:01 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan says the local unit (PKR) recovered Rs0.01 against USD to close at 284.96.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2023) The Pakistani rupee (PKR) gained Rs0.01 against the US Dollar in the interbank market, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Tuesday.

The State Bank said that the local unit (PKR) recovered Rs0.01 against USD to close at 284.96. The US dollar closed at Rs283.97 the other day.

The dollar, meanwhile, is being sold at Rs 290 in the open market.

The rupee finished at a record low of 298.93 against the US dollar during last week. The political instability is the main reason behind fall of the rupee against the US dollar while delay in the deal between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) is another factor behind falling rupee.

