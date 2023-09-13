Open Menu

Rupee Gains Rs1.06 Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Rupee gains Rs1.06 against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained Rs1.06 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs298.82 against the previous day's closing of Rs299.88

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs297 and Rs300 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 53 paisa to close at Rs320.96 against the last day's closing of Rs321.49, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa to close at Rs2.02, whereas a decline of Rs1.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs372.60 as compared to the last closing of Rs374.44.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 29 paisa each to close at Rs81.35 and Rs79.66 respectively.

