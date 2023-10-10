Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed the 24th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.15 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.65.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.3 and Rs280 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.11 to close at Rs 297.54 against the last day’s closing of Rs296.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of Rs1.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs344.11 as compared to the last closing of Rs342.95.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 32 and 30 paisa to close at Rs76.36 and Rs74.78 respectively.