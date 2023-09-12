Open Menu

Rupee Gains Rs1.28 Against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained Rs1.28 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs299.88 against the previous day's closing of Rs301.16.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs297 and Rs30 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

53 to close at Rs321.49 against the last day's closing of Rs323.02, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs2.04, whereas a decline of Rs2.73 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs374.44 as compared to the last closing of Rs377.17.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 35 and 34 paisa to close at Rs81.64 and Rs79.95 respectively.

