UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains Rs1.39 Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Rupee gains Rs1.39 against Dollar

Pakistani rupee gained Rs1.39 against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs285.74 against the previous day's closing of Rs287.13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee gained Rs1.39 against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs285.74 against the previous day's closing of Rs287.13.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs309 and Rs312, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.87 to close at Rs 306.

64 against the last day's closing of Rs309.51, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 03 paisas and closed at Rs2.04, whereas a decrease of Rs3.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs353.66 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs356.77.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 38 paisas and 37 paisas to close at Rs77.81 and Rs76.19; respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price United States Dollars Euro Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 billion

5 minutes ago
 Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C's ..

Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C'ships

4 minutes ago
 ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gam ..

ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gaming and sport opportunities

20 minutes ago
 MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; ..

MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; with nation-wide awareness cam ..

20 minutes ago
 Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce ..

Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce year-round partnership

20 minutes ago
 &#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Se ..

&#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Services, Card Scheme Regulation ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.