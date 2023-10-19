Open Menu

Rupee Gains Rs1.47 Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained Rs1.47 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.81 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 280.28

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 281 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.

73 to close at Rs293.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs 296.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs 4.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs337.85 as compared to the last closing of Rs 341.93.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 40 and 39 paisa to close at Rs 75.90 and Rs 74.33 respectively.

