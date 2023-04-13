UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains Rs1.67 Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Rupee gains Rs1.67 against dollar

Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs1.67 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 284.90 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.61 According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 290 and Rs 292, respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs1.67 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 284.90 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.61 According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 290 and Rs 292, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 33 paisas to close at Rs 313.

34 against the last day's closing of Rs 313.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs 2.14; whereas a decline of 14 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.09 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 355.95.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal dipped by 46 paisas each to close at Rs 77.58 and Rs 75.94, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefa ..

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefaction Technology

1 minute ago
 FDA launches smart card for residential, commercia ..

FDA launches smart card for residential, commercial properties

1 minute ago
 To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman ..

To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman PRCS

1 minute ago
 Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's W ..

Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's Warning About Transnistria 'Pro ..

1 minute ago
 Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

11 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.