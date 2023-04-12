Close
Rupee Gains Rs1.81 Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 07:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs1.81 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 286.61 against the previous day's closing of Rs 288.42.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 292 and Rs 295 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

28 to close at Rs 313.01 against the last day's closing of Rs314.29, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went down by 02 paisas to close at Rs 2.14; whereas a decline of Rs 2.44 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.95 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 358.39.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal dipped by 48 paisas each to close at Rs 78.04 and Rs 76.40 respectively.

