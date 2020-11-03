UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Gains Value Against US$ After Interbank Closing At 159.97.

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:59 PM

Rupee gains value against US$ after interbank closing at 159.97.

The greenback has depreciated by Rs0.13  to  159.98 against the local currency in the inter-bank market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) Pakistan’s rupee gained value against US Dollar as it the United States (US) dollar fell below Rs 160-mark against the Pakistani rupee in the Currency market.

The interbank closing exchange rate was 159.97.

The greenback depreciated by Rs0.13 to Rs159.

98 against the local currency in the inter-bank market, a record low in last five months.

On Nov 2, the US dollar had finished at Rs 160. 11 against the Pakistani rupee.

PTI government had introduced the market-based flexible exchange rate system after four years of a fixed value.

Earlier this year, rupee value saw the historic low of Rs 168 as Pakistan transitioned to the market-determined exchange rate.

