Rupee Gains Value Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Rupee gains value against US dollar

The State Bank of Pakistan has said that the local unit gained Re0.5 against the greenback to close at Rs277.87 in the interbank market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained its value against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

Taking to Twitter, State Bank of Pakistan said that the local unit gained Re0.5 against the greenback to close at Rs277.87 in the interbank market.

The greenback had closed at Rs277.92 a day earlier.

The rupee started gaining value after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s assurances of striking a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Pakistani rupee plunged by nearly Rs19, or 6.66%, against the US dollar last week.

Besides, the IMF is seen as confident with the commitments of the State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed. The international lender gave the signal for the staff-level agreement with Pakistan, which is likely to be signed next week.

The IMF was assured of the targets set in MEFP four times and the last condition of betterment in the foreign reserves was met with the rollover of Chinese loan, the sources said.

