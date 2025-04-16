Open Menu

Rupee Gains10 Paisa Against US Dollar

April 16, 2025

The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.46 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.56

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.46 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.56.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.65 and Rs282.15, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 07 paisa to close at Rs319.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs318.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.97, whereas an increase of Rs1.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs372.35 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs371.23.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs76.35 and 74.74 respectively.

