Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after SC verdict

The foreign currency dealers say the US dollar was trading at Rs185 after depreciating Rs3.18 against the local currency in early trade.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2022) The local rupees on Friday went up by Rs 3.18 against the US Dollar in intra-day trading after the Supreme Court set aside the NA deputy speaker ruling and restored National Assembly.

The dollar was trading at over Rs186 in the open market.

The rupee had closed at Rs188.18 against the dollar in the interbank market after the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (PSX), on the other hand, on Friday reversed its bearish trend soon after its opening and surpassed 44,000 mark following the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 411 points as trading continued at 44, 198 in the psx.

The stock market is being under pressure from Monday when it fell like a house of cards and lost over 900 points amid country’s current political crisis that erupted with National Assembly deputy speaker deeming the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan “unconstitutional”.