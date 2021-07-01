Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interbank during last FY20-21

(@fidahassanain)

The local unit closed at Rs157.54 against the greenback on the last day (June 30) of the fiscal year, 20 paisas or 0.13 per cent stronger than the previous close of 157.74 in the interbank market on Wednesday.

During last fiscal year, the rupee rose by 6.2 per cent or Rs10.51 in the currency market.

It may be mentioned here that the local currency had finished at Rs168.5 against the US Dollar at the close of the fiscal year 2019-20.