Rupee Hit All Time Low Against The US Dollar As It Lost 2.25 On Friday In The Interbank Market

Muhammad Irfan 4 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:02 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Rupee hit all time low against the US dollar as it lost 2.25 on Friday in the interbank market.According to reports, the greenback strengthened in the morning when it gained Rs0.10 and climbed to Rs154.

During the trading, rupee further lost 2.25, plunging to fresh low with one dollar trading at Rs155.15.

The interbank value of dollar value affected the open market and reached at Rs155.Dollar has gained Rs7.23 in the interbank market and R6 in the open market during the current month.

