Rupee Hits Historic Low Of Rs 193 Againat US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2022 | 01:23 PM

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 193 againat US dollar

The latest reports say that the rupee has lost Rs1.23 further value in interbank trading on Friday.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 13rd, 2022) Pakistani rupee continued to lose value against the U.S. Dollar as the greenback hit the historic high of 193 rupees.

The rupee lost Rs1.23 further value in interbank trading on Friday.

The dollar is trading at 194 rupees in the open market.

The experts believe that there are multiple factors behind Devaluation of rupee.

They say the government’s failure to secure a fresh loans and rollover from China, UAE and Saudi Arabia is major factor behind devaluation.

The experts say that delay in IMF talks also gave shivers to the Pakistani rupee.

Talks with IMF had stalled over the fuel subsidy provided by the previous government.

Another factor which jolted the local Currency was the rising prices of commodities including crude oil which widened the trade deficit by a huge margin.

