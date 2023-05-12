Rupee jumps Rs13.85 against Dollar

Pakistani rupee jumped Rs.13.85 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 285.08 against the previous day's closing of Rs 298.93

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee jumped Rs.13.85 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 285.08 against the previous day's closing of Rs 298.93.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 292 and Rs 295, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 15.90 to close at Rs310.

95 against the last day's closing of Rs 326.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen declined by 10 paisas to close at Rs 2.11, whereas a decrease of Rs19.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.96 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs376.32.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went down by Rs 3.77 and Rs 3.69 to close at Rs77.63 and Rs76.01, respectively.