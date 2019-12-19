UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Little Changed In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:16 PM

Rupee little changed in Karachi

The rupee was little changed on Wednesday, amid steady import payments, currency dealers said

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) The rupee was little changed on Wednesday, amid steady import payments, Currency dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 154.94 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 154.95.The local currency ended flat at 154.70 against the Dollar in the open market.

Dealers said the rupee inched up due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers and corporates. The surge in foreign direct investment also lifted investors' sentiment.Foreign direct investment into Pakistan rose $78.1 million to $850.1 million in July-November FY20.The currency has gained slightly in the previous trading sessions on healthy foreign inflows and increased foreign exchange reserves and dealers said a falling current account deficit means the rupee can see some more appreciation in the days ahead.

The expected tranche of $450 million from the International Monetary Fund under its three-year extended fund facility could also add gain to the local unit.

The current account deficit narrowed to $1.747 billion in the four months of the current fiscal year from $5.567 billion a year ago.The current account balance posted a surplus of $99 million in October against a deficit of $1.280 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Import Dollar October Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Government determined to develop AI, MBZUAI te ..

4 minutes ago

President, Dr Arif Alvi calls for creating awarene ..

2 minutes ago

2 policemen arrested, drugs worth billion of rupe ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) withdraws contempt of ..

2 minutes ago

PM's address to Global Refugee Forum highlighted ..

3 minutes ago

I have faith in judicial system: Musharraf

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.