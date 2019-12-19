Rupee little changed in Karachi

The rupee was little changed on Wednesday, amid steady import payments, currency dealers said

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) The rupee was little changed on Wednesday, amid steady import payments, Currency dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 154.94 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 154.95.The local currency ended flat at 154.70 against the Dollar in the open market.

Dealers said the rupee inched up due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers and corporates. The surge in foreign direct investment also lifted investors' sentiment.Foreign direct investment into Pakistan rose $78.1 million to $850.1 million in July-November FY20.The currency has gained slightly in the previous trading sessions on healthy foreign inflows and increased foreign exchange reserves and dealers said a falling current account deficit means the rupee can see some more appreciation in the days ahead.

The expected tranche of $450 million from the International Monetary Fund under its three-year extended fund facility could also add gain to the local unit.

The current account deficit narrowed to $1.747 billion in the four months of the current fiscal year from $5.567 billion a year ago.The current account balance posted a surplus of $99 million in October against a deficit of $1.280 billion in the corresponding month last year.