Rupee loses 01 paisa against dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 01 paisa and traded at Rs 154.57 on Monday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.56, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.6 and Rs 155.35 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 43 paisas and was traded at Rs 171.34 against the last day's closing of Rs 171.77.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.41 whereas an decrease of Rs 1.21 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.99 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 203.20.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham that of Saudi Riyal remain unchanged at 42.08 and Rs 41.20 respectively.