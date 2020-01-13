Rupee loses 02 paisa in interbank trade

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee lost Rs 0.02 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs 154.85 against Rs 154.83 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee lost Rs 0.02 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs 154.85 against Rs 154.83 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.

42 and was traded at Rs 172.22 against the last closing of Rs 171.80.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.41 whereas the decrease of Rs 1.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.08 as compared to last closing of Rs 202.23.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged at Rs 42.15 and Rs 41.27 respectively.