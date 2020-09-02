UrduPoint.com
Rupee Loses 02 Paisas Against Dollar

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee slides down 02 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 165.60 as compared to the last closing of Rs165.62.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 165 and Rs 166.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs 1.87 and closed at Rs 196.43 against the last day's trading of Rs 198.26.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.37 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 220.86 as compared to its last closing of Rs 222.23.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 44.15 and Rs 45.08 respectively.

