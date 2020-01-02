Rupee loses 03 paisas against dollar, closes at Rs 154.87

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee increased by Rs 0.03 in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs 154.87 against Rs 154.84 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.4 and Rs 155 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.06 and was traded at Rs 173.64 against the last closing of Rs 173.58.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.29 whereas the increase of Rs 0.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 204.73 as compared to last closing of Rs 203.44.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal dropped Rs 0.01 each andwere traded at Rs 42.16 and Rs 41.28 respectively.