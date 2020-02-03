Rupee loses 03 paisas against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 03 paisas to close at Rs 154.51 on Monday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.48, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 03 paisas to close at Rs 154.51 on Monday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.48, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.1 and Rs 154.6 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 66 paisas and traded at Rs 170.93 against the last day's closing of Rs 170.27.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.42 whereas an increase of 52 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 202.47 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 202.99.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 42.06 and 41.18 respectively.