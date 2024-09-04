Open Menu

Rupee Loses 06 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Rupee loses 06 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.76 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.70

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.76 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.70.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.75 and Rs 280.25 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 11 paisa to close at Rs 308.07 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of 05 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.67 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs365.72.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.89 and Rs74.27 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in- ..

Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcomi ..

IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium

10 minutes ago
 FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, ..

FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..

12 minutes ago
 41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this yea ..

41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year

13 minutes ago
 IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police ..

IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs

13 minutes ago
 First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursda ..

First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC

13 minutes ago
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarsh ..

113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships

13 minutes ago
 Global labour income share falls, inequality incre ..

Global labour income share falls, inequality increases: ILO

9 minutes ago
 Police granted time to recover citizen

Police granted time to recover citizen

9 minutes ago
 MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ..

MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ICT, expresses satisfaction a ..

9 minutes ago
 Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued suppor ..

Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued support for Kashmiri rights

9 minutes ago
 Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smu ..

Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smuggled, illegal cigarettes

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business