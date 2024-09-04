Rupee Loses 06 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 08:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.76 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.70.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.75 and Rs 280.25 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 11 paisa to close at Rs 308.07 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of 05 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.67 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs365.72.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.89 and Rs74.27 respectively.
