Rupee Loses 1 Paisa Against Dollar In Interbank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:06 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 154.48 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.47, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 154.48 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.47, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.2 and Rs 154.7 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 05 paisas and traded at Rs 170.27 against the last day's closing of Rs 170.22.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable Rs 1.41 whereas an increase of Rs 2.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 202.99 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 200.73.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged at Rs 42.05 and 41.17 respectively.

