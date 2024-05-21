Open Menu

Rupee Loses 10 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday lost 10 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.39 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday lost 10 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.39 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.29.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.90 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 12 paisa to close at Rs 302.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.59, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.78, whereas an increase of 65 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.94 as compared to the last closing of Rs 353.29.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.23 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 mourns demise of Raisi

Rescue 1122 mourns demise of Raisi

20 minutes ago
 New Governor of Punjab visits Bhutto family gravey ..

New Governor of Punjab visits Bhutto family graveyard of Ghari Khudabhash.

20 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 82, ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 82,660 power pilferers in 240 day ..

20 minutes ago
 KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appre ..

KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appreciated by global organization

29 minutes ago
 Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve ..

Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve honour, respect of writers, po ..

29 minutes ago
 DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review pe ..

DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

29 minutes ago
Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of I ..

Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President

30 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expr ..

National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expresses condolences over Preside ..

30 minutes ago
 DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakista ..

DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakistani students

29 minutes ago
 15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat

15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat

29 minutes ago
 Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to ..

Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe

29 minutes ago
 Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily use ..

Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business