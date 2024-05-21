Rupee Loses 10 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 06:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday lost 10 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.39 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.29.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.90 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 12 paisa to close at Rs 302.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.59, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.78, whereas an increase of 65 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.94 as compared to the last closing of Rs 353.29.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.23 respectively.
