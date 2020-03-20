UrduPoint.com
Rupee Loses 10 Paisa Against Dollar In Interbank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:04 PM

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 10 paisa in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs 158.67 against Rs 158.57 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 158 and Rs 159.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 99 paisa and traded at Rs 171.

18 against the last closing of Rs 172.17 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.44 whereas an increase of Rs 4.76 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 188.31 as compared to its last closing of Rs 183.55.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of 03 paisa each to close atRs 43.20 and Rs 42.19 respectively, the SBP reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

