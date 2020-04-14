Rupee loses 13 Paisas to close at Rs 166.95 in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 13 Paisas in interbank on Tuesday and traded at Rs 166.95 against Rs 166.82 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 13 Paisas in interbank on Tuesday and traded at Rs 166.95 against Rs 166.82 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 163.5 and Rs 166 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro remained stable and closed at Rs 182.37.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.55 whereas an increase of 97 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs209.73 as compared to its last closing of Rs 208.77.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 04Paisas each and closed at Rs 44.40 and Rs 45.45 respectively.