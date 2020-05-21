UrduPoint.com
Rupee Loses 15 Paisas Against Dollar In Interbank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:22 PM

Rupee loses 15 paisas against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 15 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs160.92 compared to the last closing of Rs160.77

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs160.5 and Rs161, respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by 70 paisas to close at Rs176.53 against the last day's trading of Rs175.83.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.49 whereas a decrease of 37 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound which was traded at Rs196.38 as compared to its last closing of Rs196.75.

The exchange rates of Saudi riyal and Arab Emirates dirham increased by 05 paisas and 04 paisas to close at Rs42.85 and Rs43.81 respectively.

