Rupee Loses 2 Paisa Against Dollar In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 02 paisa in interbank on Tuesday and traded at Rs 158.42 against Rs 158.40 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 02 paisa in interbank on Tuesday and traded at Rs 158.42 against Rs 158.40 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.5 and Rs 159.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 2.

01 and traded at Rs 175.88 against the last closing of Rs 177.89 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.48 whereas a decrease of Rs 2.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 193.31 as compared to its last closing of Rs 195.53.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of 01 paisa each to close at Rs 43.13 and Rs 42.21 respectively, the SBP reported.

