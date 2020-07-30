UrduPoint.com
Rupee Loses 20 Paisas Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:54 PM

The Pakistani rupee on Thursday shedded by 20 paisas against US dollar in the interbank exchange market on Thursday to close at Rs 166.98 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 166.78

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):The Pakistani rupee on Thursday shedded by 20 paisas against US dollar in the interbank exchange market on Thursday to close at Rs 166.98 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 166.78.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar the in open market were recorded at Rs 166.9 and Rs167.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank market, the price of euro appreciated by Rs 2.01 to close at Rs 196.27 against the last day's trading of Rs 194.26.

The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.58 whereas an increase of 69 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 216.88 as compared to its last closing of Rs 216.19.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 05 paisas each to close at Rs 44.51 and Rs 45.46 respectively.

