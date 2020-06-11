Rupee loses 22 paisas against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 22 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday to close at Rs164.55 as compared to the last closing of Rs164.33 a US dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 22 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday to close at Rs164.55 as compared to the last closing of Rs164.33 a US dollar.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs164.25 and Rs165.25 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 2.15 to close at Rs187.13 against the last day's trading of Rs184.98.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.53 whereas an increase of Rs 2.27 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 210.21 as compared to its last closing of Rs207.94.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 05 paisas each to close at Rs43.85 and Rs 44.79 respectively.