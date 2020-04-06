Rupee loses 23 paisas in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 23 paisas in interbank on Monday and traded at Rs 166.99 against Rs 166.76 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 162.5 and Rs 165 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 27 paisas and traded at Rs 180.26 against the last closing of Rs 179.99 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 02 paisa to close at at Rs 1.52 whereas a decrease of 19 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 205.58 as compared to its last closing of Rs 205.79.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 07 paisas and 06 paisas to close at Rs 44.39 and Rs 45.46 respectively.