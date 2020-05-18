Rupee loses 28 paisas against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 28 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Friday against US dollar to close at Rs 160.37 compared to the last closing of Rs 160.09

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 28 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Friday against US dollar to close at Rs 160.37 compared to the last closing of Rs 160.09.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 160 and Rs 161 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 15 paisas to close at Rs 173.28 against the last day's trading of Rs 173.13.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.49 whereas a decrease of Rs 1.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 194.04 as compared to its last closing of Rs 195.53. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 09 paisas and 08 paisas to close at Rs 42.69 and Rs 43.66 respectively.