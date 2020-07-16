UrduPoint.com
Rupee Loses 32 Paisas Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:54 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 32 paisas against US dollar to close at Rs 166.99 in the interbank on Wednesday against the last day's closing of Rs 166.67

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 32 paisas against US dollar to close at Rs 166.99 in the interbank on Wednesday against the last day's closing of Rs 166.67.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166.8 and Rs 167.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 29 paisas to close at Rs 190.36 against the last day's trading of Rs 190.65.

The Japanese Yen appreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.56, whereas a decrease of 95 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 209.37 as compared to its last closing of Rs 210.32.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 09 paisas each to close at Rs 44.52 and Rs 45.46 respectively.

