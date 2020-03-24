UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Loses 33 Paisa Against Dollar In Interbank

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:12 PM

Rupee loses 33 paisa against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 33 paisas in interbank on Monday and traded at Rs 159.00 against Rs 158.67 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 33 paisas in interbank on Monday and traded at Rs 159.00 against Rs 158.67 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157 and Rs 158 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.48 and traded at Rs 172.56 against the last closing of Rs 171.18 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.44 whereas a decrease of Rs 1.99 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 186.32 as compared to its last closing of Rs 188.31.

The exchange rate of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 13 paisa and 8 paisa to close at Rs 42.32 and Rs 43.28 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) to save Rs734.3ml ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extends date for fi ..

4 minutes ago

President Alvi calls AJK President on measures aga ..

7 minutes ago

One Million People Arrive in Russia From Abroad Ov ..

12 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow to Conduct 13,000 COVID-19 Tests Daily by E ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.