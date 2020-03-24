Rupee loses 33 paisa against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 33 paisas in interbank on Monday and traded at Rs 159.00 against Rs 158.67 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 33 paisas in interbank on Monday and traded at Rs 159.00 against Rs 158.67 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157 and Rs 158 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.48 and traded at Rs 172.56 against the last closing of Rs 171.18 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.44 whereas a decrease of Rs 1.99 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 186.32 as compared to its last closing of Rs 188.31.

The exchange rate of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 13 paisa and 8 paisa to close at Rs 42.32 and Rs 43.28 respectively.