UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Loses 35 Paisas Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:11 PM

Rupee loses 35 paisas against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 35 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 35 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs160.32 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs159.97. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160 and Rs160.8 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 41 paisas and closed at Rs196.67 against the last day's trading of Rs 196.26, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of 55 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs217.65 as compared to its last closing of Rs218.80.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 09 paisas each to close at Rs 43.64 and Rs 42.73 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Dream of "Naya Pakistan" incomplete without women' ..

8 minutes ago

LFOVK Conference: "Walk the talk" Kashmir civil so ..

10 minutes ago

Governor, Railways minister discuss KCR, ML-1 proj ..

10 minutes ago

Protestors flock Indian embassy to mark right to s ..

10 minutes ago

30 years old man dies in road accident

10 minutes ago

Distt admin kicks off three-day long cleaning driv ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.