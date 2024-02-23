Rupee Loses 4 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 06:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Friday lost 4 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.32.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.6 and Rs 282.4, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 82 paisa to close at Rs 302.
54 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.36, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen decease by 1 paisa to Rs 185 from Rs 1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs 43 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 353.95 compared to the last closing of Rs 354.38.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 1 paisa each to close at Rs 76.05 and
Rs 74.48 respectively.
