Rupee loses 40 paisas in interbank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 40 paisas in the interbank on Wednesday against the US dollar to close at Rs160.05 against the last closing of Rs159.65.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs159.5 and Rs160.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that in interbank, the price of euro depreciated by Rs1.38 to close at Rs172.75 against the last day's trading of Rs174.13.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.50 whereas a decrease of Rs1 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound which was traded at Rs197.99 as compared to its last closing of Rs198.99.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 10 paisas and 11 paisas to close at Rs42.61 and Rs43.57 respectively.