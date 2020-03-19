Rupee loses 5 paisa against dollar in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 05 paisa in interbank on Thursday and traded at Rs 158.57 against Rs 158.52 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.5 and Rs 159 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.

58 and traded at Rs 172.17 against the last closing of Rs 173.75 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.45 whereas a decrease of Rs 7.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 183.55 as compared to its last closing of Rs 190.66.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of 02 paisa each to close at Rs 43.17 and Rs 42.25 respectively, the SBP reported.