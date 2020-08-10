UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Loses 51 Paisas Against Dollar 10 Aug 2020

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:19 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 51 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Monday to close at Rs168.38 as compared to the last closing of Rs 167.87

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 51 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Monday to close at Rs168.38 as compared to the last closing of Rs 167.87.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs168 and Rs16875 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro depreciated by 49 paisas to close at Rs198.06 against the last day's trading of Rs 198.55.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at 1.58, whereas a increase of 02 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 219.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs 219.78.The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 13 paisas each to close at Rs44.89 and Rs45.84 respectively.

