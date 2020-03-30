UrduPoint.com
Rupee Loses 62 Paisa Against Dollar In Interbank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 62 paisa in interbank on Monday and traded at Rs 166.16 against Rs 165.54 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 163 and Rs 165.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.51 and traded at Rs 184.23 against the last closing of Rs 182.72 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.54 whereas an increase of Rs 3.60 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 205.77 as compared to its last closing of Rs 202.17.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham decreased by 15 paisa and 17 paisa, to close at Rs 44.22 and Rs 45.23 respectively.

