Rupee Loses 81 Paisas Against Dollar In Interbank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:54 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 81 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday to close at Rs 164.89 compared to the last closing of Rs 164.08

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 81 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday to close at Rs 164.89 compared to the last closing of Rs 164.08.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 164 and Rs 165.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.32 to close at Rs 184.09 against the last day's trading of Rs 182.77.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.52 whereas an increase of Rs 3.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 206.91 as compared to its last closing of Rs 203.66.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 22 paisas each to close at Rs 43.92 and Rs 44.89 respectively.

